Ayesha Curry Is Being Sued For $10 Million By A Branding Company Who Says They Made Her

Someone is BIG mad. The wife of NBA superstar #StephenCurry is being sued by Flutie Entertainment, a branding company for $10 million dollars due to a breach of contract. The lawsuit was filed yesterday and stated that #AyeshaCurry was trying to build herself into a global brand and signed a deal in November 2014 with the company. The owner, Robert A Flutie, believes that his work with Ayesha over the five years was “significant and unprecedented results” in his words.

Flutie is looking for monetary damages as a result of Ayesha landing deals to produce her best-selling cookbook and other food based businesses. They are seeking to gain a 50 percent interest in Curry’s Homemade and Yardie Girl Productions.

Curry’s attorney did make a statement saying “Ayesha terminated her business relationship with disgruntled manager Robert Flutie in early 2019. We are confident that the legal process will find his accusations nonsensical and completed unfounded”. It’s hard to believe this branding company “made” Mrs. Curry when in fact her and Steph were high school sweethearts. This is not to say he made her career but they made each other.

We will follow up with more details on this story once we are provided with more information.

Also On K97.5: