Bars & Brains: Chance The Rapper & Other Emcees With Degrees

It’s almost as if we’ve watched Chance The Rapper grow up before our eyes! Young Chano went from being a young acid rapper to being a three time Grammy Award winning, father of two who single handedly shifted the way the world looks at young, Black, independent creatives.

Not even getting caught up in Kanye West’s Trump twitter drama a few years ago could stop Chance The Rapper from living his best life and achieving dope accolades along the way. Back in 2018, Chano received an honorary doctorate degree from Dillard University, and of course he couldn’t leave without giving a super deep, yet inspiring speech.

We all know that when it comes to education, he’s is that guy! Chance The Philanthropist donated over 2.2 million to help fund Chicago Public Schools last year.

“Quality education for public schools is the most important investment a community can make. So today, all of us at SocialWorks are excited to take our biggest, boldest step yet and announce our first-ever grants from the New Chance Fund. Today we’re giving a new chance to kids in 20 more schools across our city.”

The birthday boy is the true definition of bars and brains.

But he isn’t the only emcee with a fegree. Check out these other rappers who have their college degrees.

