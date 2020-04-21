How to Make A Face Mask Using Household Products

Are you going shopping during the pandemic? Well, you may be denied access to stores without the proper attire.
On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf signed a bill requiring all commercial buildings serving the public to make sure customers wear masks — and deny entry to anyone who refuses as of Monday.
With the global decrease in face masks, many residents are concerned about what this could mean for their families in the future.
Not to worry, here is a DIY on how you can make a face mask using household products.
The only thing you need is a bandana and two ponytail holders.
Check out the video below.
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
