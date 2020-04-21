UNC-Charlotte Offering Free, Leadership Webinar Series

Perseverance is the new word of 2020! As working professionals, we’re learning that we have to be agile, resilient, effective and emotionally connected with our team – all while doing it at an unrelenting, high-demand pace.

Join UNC Charlotte’s Office of Continuing Education for a FREE webinar series that tackles some of today’s most pressing leadership challenges.

Each webinar will be delivered from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EDT.

Please share this message with your colleagues who may be interested in attending.

For more information, please contact Amy Wartham, Director of Corporate and Custom Training, at awartham@uncc.edu or 704-687-8723.

