UNC-Charlotte Offering Free, Leadership Webinar Series

As long as you stay determined, you will succeed



Perseverance is the new word of 2020! As working professionals, we’re learning that we have to be agile, resilient, effective and emotionally connected with our team – all while doing it at an unrelenting, high-demand pace.

Join UNC Charlotte’s Office of Continuing Education for a FREE webinar series that tackles some of today’s most pressing leadership challenges.

Each webinar will be delivered from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EDT.

 

Delivery Date Webinar
April 29 Cultivating Resilience in the Midst of Disruption
May 6 Embracing and Managing Change
May 13 Leading With Emotional Intelligence
May 20 Coaching for Success
June 3 Priority Planning for Maximum Results
June 10 Working Effectively in Virtual and Remote Teams
June 17 The Power of Personality in the Workplace
June 24 Building a Positive Work Environment

 

Please share this message with your colleagues who may be interested in attending.

For more information, please contact Amy Wartham, Director of Corporate and Custom Training, at awartham@uncc.edu or 704-687-8723.

 

 



