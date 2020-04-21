UNC-Charlotte Offering Free, Leadership Webinar Series

Perseverance is the new word of 2020! As working professionals, we’re learning that we have to be agile, resilient, effective and emotionally connected with our team – all while doing it at an unrelenting, high-demand pace.
Join UNC Charlotte’s Office of Continuing Education for a FREE webinar series that tackles some of today’s most pressing leadership challenges.
Each webinar will be delivered from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EDT.
|Delivery Date
|Webinar
|April 29
|Cultivating Resilience in the Midst of Disruption
|May 6
|Embracing and Managing Change
|May 13
|Leading With Emotional Intelligence
|May 20
|Coaching for Success
|June 3
|Priority Planning for Maximum Results
|June 10
|Working Effectively in Virtual and Remote Teams
|June 17
|The Power of Personality in the Workplace
|June 24
|Building a Positive Work Environment
Please share this message with your colleagues who may be interested in attending.
For more information, please contact Amy Wartham, Director of Corporate and Custom Training, at awartham@uncc.edu or 704-687-8723.
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home
1. Loni LoveSource:Instagram 1 of 36
2. Idris ElbaSource:Twitter 2 of 36
3. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 3 of 36
4. Noelle Robinson & Girlfriend Alexis PowellSource:Instagram 4 of 36
5. Lala & KiyanSource:Instagram 5 of 36
6. Ciara & Baby Boy FutureSource:Twitter 6 of 36
7. Draya7 of 36
8. Keke PalmerSource:Instagram 8 of 36
9. Rick RossSource:Instagram 9 of 36
10. Tisha CampbellSource:Instagram 10 of 36
11. Kerry Washington11 of 36
12. Cardi B12 of 36
13. Mariah Carey13 of 36
14. Mj Rodriqguez14 of 36
15. Tracee Ellis Ross15 of 36
16. Idris ElbaSource:Instagram 16 of 36
17. YandySource:Instagram 17 of 36
18. Savannah JamesSource:Instagram 18 of 36
19. Marsai MartinSource:Instagram 19 of 36
20. Ciara, Russell and their babiesSource:Instagram 20 of 36
21. Kaavia Union WadeSource:Instagram 21 of 36
22. Tamron Hall & Son MosesSource:Instagram 22 of 36
23. Aurora PerrineauSource:Instagram 23 of 36
24. Nene Leakes & Her FamilySource:Instagram 24 of 36
25. Porsha WilliamsSource:Instagram 25 of 36
26. LeToya LuckettSource:Instagram 26 of 36
27. Zoe KravitzSource:Instagram 27 of 36
28. Viola DavisSource:Instagram 28 of 36
29. Justine SkyeSource:Instagram 29 of 36
30. Cardi BSource:Instagram 30 of 36
31. Cynthia BaileySource:Instagram 31 of 36
32. Naomi CampbellSource:Instagram 32 of 36
33. Serena WilliamsSource:Instagram 33 of 36
34. LizzoSource:Instagram 34 of 36
35. Kandi , Riley, Todd and Ace35 of 36
Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
UNC-Charlotte Offering Free, Leadership Webinar Series was originally published on foxync.com