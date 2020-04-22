Netflix’s Newest Hit Series ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Was Inspired By “The Contest” Episode Of ‘Seinfeld’

If you’ve watched Netflix’s latest hit, Too Hot To Handle, Jerry Seinfeld was probably the last thing on your mind–but apparently, he’s actually what inspired the series to begin with.

For the few folks who haven’t seen the show, it is centered around enticing attractive people not to fool around with each other by rewarding them with money if they can hold out long enough. All of those people are cooped up on an island, sealed off from society, unable to get physical with one another or their reward will dwindle down to zero. While most shows that place hot people on islands are trying to get them to hook up, this one is quite literally the opposite. You get the idea.

We all know by now that sex sells, so who would come up with the idea to limit contestants to no sex at all? The show’s developer, Laura Gibson, told Entertainment Weekly that she actually came up with the idea three years ago after watching the 1992 Seinfeld episode, “ The Contest.” That very episode is centered around a bet over how long Jerry Seinfeld and his friends can go without masturbating.

“They all had to not masturbate for money, and they all cave. I said, there’s gotta be a show in there,” Gibson told Entertainment Weekly. Netflix was first pitched the series in 2017 and filming began in the spring of 2019.

Jerry Seinfeld inspiring a show about a bunch of young, hot people stuck on an island…who would have thought?!

