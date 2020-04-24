Dru Hill’s Jazz Shares A Health Update

| 04.24.20
Dru Hill dynamic lead

DJ QuickSilva holds an IG live Talent Show every Tuesday at 10pm and randomly the who’s who of entertainment will pop in. Quick has been joined by Kevin Liles, Mya, Lil Mo, Paula Cambell, and even the legendary Melba Moore have popped in to view the talent show and last night Dru Hill member Jazz decided to take part in the fun! This was his first time publicly addressing what happened with him and the group Dru Hill, how his health is doing, what’s next for him as a solo artist, and more. At the end of their conversation, QuickSilva asked him to sing but ends up having a Teddy Riley Moment lol because the sound cut off right when Jazz got in his zone. THANKS IG for ruining a great moment smh! See the full interview below…

LISTEN LIVE

 

Azriel Clary joined in and sang a little something too…

 

