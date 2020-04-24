Say What Now? Trump’s Comments About Injecting Disinfectant To Cure The Coronavirus Has Lysol Clearing Their Name

2021 couldn’t come any faster. Our President #Trump suggested using UV Light or injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for coronavirus patients during his recent White House breifing. Well, even if #Lysol was a treatment, we couldn’t get our hands on any the way the shelves are cleared OUT in stores!

Today, the makers of Lysol made it clear that, they didn’t want any parts. “Due to the recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus. As a global leaders in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant be administered into the human body”.

They also stated “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information”.

Donald may have a hard time reading and comprehending to suggest something that bizarre! He also suggested that sunlight might be a treatment alternative and that heat does have an effect on other viruses. While this may be a possibility, we don’t want anymore treatment advice from our orange president. He is trying to secretly take us all out.

On a lighter note, stores have restoked Lysol like Home Depot, CVS and Target. Remember to stay safe, wash your hands, and don’t take any advice from our president during this time.

