Rocky Mount Jamaican Restaurant Giving Free Food To The Needy

Meals with Matt Jerk Chicken

According to the Rocky Mount Telegram, the Jamaican restaurant Taste of Paradise, located at 100 Atlantic Avenue in Rocky Mount, will be giving food to the needy on Monday from noon until 3pm. The owner, Yolanda Evans, said that this gesture is in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Evan anticipates feeding about 300 people with choices of fried chicken, curry chicken, jerk chicken or chicken stew. All options come with rice, beans and cabbage. She will only serve the people in the vehicle that pulls up. You cannot get a meal for people who are not in the car.

 

 

Every woman is on the same wave (unless you're Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set). We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she's not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine. See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.  

