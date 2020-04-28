SiR Drops The “King Of The Hill” Inspired Video “John Redcorn” [Watch]

For those who might not have watched the long-running FOX television show “King of the Hill,” John Redcorn may have been one of the wildest characters in the comedy. Redcorn, a Native American is a masseur for Nancy Gribble who is married to Dale. What Dale doesn’t know is that Redcorn is the biological father of Joseph Gribble, Nancy’s son. In fact, Dale is oblivious to the fact, even though the neighborhood sees the uncanny resemblance between John and Joseph.

While in “King Of the Hill” the relationship between Nancy and John seems to be perfect considering the situation, singer SiR puts another spin on the two. In the song “John Redcorn,” Sir switches the narrative on Redcorn and Nancy’s relationship. John is seen as a man who longs for a woman that he can’t have because of her current situation.

Because of the concept behind the song, it was only right to create a video, set in the world of the television cartoon, and add TDE members, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Kendrick Lamar.

SiR Drops The "King Of The Hill" Inspired Video "John Redcorn"

