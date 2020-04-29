Sebastian Telfair, the former NBA lottery pick and cousin of Stephon Marbury recently revealed that he’s lost both his mother and his brother to COVID-19.

Speaking with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Telfair revealed that his brother Dan Turner died after being infected with the virus on March 28. On Monday, his mother, Erica Telfair had passed away after her own battle with the disease.

Want to stay up to date with the latest information as it happens? Download our App in the App Store or the Google Play store to listen live on-air, subscribe to our newsletter, text BOX to 24042 to join our text club as well as follow us on social media: @979TheBox and TheBoxHouston on Facebook.

Telfair, the former No. 13 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers was seen as one of the greatest point guards ever in the history of New York City high school basketball. A 2005 documentary, “Through The Fire” was released, chronicling his rise to prominence and his decision to go straight to the NBA as opposed to attending the University of Louisville. He played 10 seasons for eight different teams while in the league.

RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie, Dies After Battle With COVID-19

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED APRIL 28)

The virus has hit the NBA in various ways over the last two months, first forcing the suspension of the season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus in mid-March. Gobert was joined by other high profile NBA talents such as Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart came down with the virus. It has also affected family members of NBA stars as Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recently lost his mother Jackie to the disease.

Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair’s Mother, Brother Pass Away Due To COVID-19 Complications was originally published on theboxhouston.com