John Wall Announces Baby #2 On The Way

Washington Wizards point guard, John Wall joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their “All The Smoke” podcast. He talked quarantine life, his relationship with Bradley Beal, the impact of his mother’s death, the charity work he is doing in D.C. and more.

December 2018 John welcomed his first son, Ace into the world. Since he has been injured and wasn’t playing during the season, he has been able to watch and enjoy his son growing up for these 15 months of his life. Now, John is excited to have his second son on the way. Congrats to John and his growing family!

