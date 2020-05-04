This woman must’ve mistaken DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live with Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio. DJ Khaled chose to go on Instagram live and was showing some #fanluv where he went live with one of his fans and it got real very quick. The young lady proceeded to start twerking and DJ Khaled tried his hardest to talk her out of the behavior but hot girl summer is NOT canceled!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY
Related: Kylie Jenner Lounging Around Her $36 Million Mansion [Photos]
Related: Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos
Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]
DJ Khaled’s Freezes Up On Live Gone Wrong [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com
Also On K97.5: