You Can Still Get Stimulus Money For Dependents If You Don’t Normally File Taxes…Deadline Is May 5th

There is a free IRS tool for low-income North Carolinians: If you did not file your taxes online in 2018 or 2019, you need to register your dependents through the IRS by May 5 to receive the additional $500 per dependent.
The IRS is committed to helping you get your Economic Impact Payment as soon as possible. The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.
See if you are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment.
If you are eligible, use our guide to figure out which IRS tool you should use to get your payment.
Filers: Get Your Payment
Use the “Get My Payment” application to:
- Check your payment status
- Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or by mail?
- Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if:
- We don’t have your direct deposit information and
- We haven’t scheduled your payment yet
Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here
Use the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” application if:
- You are not required to file federal income tax returns for 2018 and 2019 for any reason including:
- Your income is less than $12,200
- You’re married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400
- You have no income
- You have qualifying children under age 17 and you receive SSI or VA benefits (you must enter your info by May 5)
Do not use this tool if you are required to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return; you should file as you normally would.
