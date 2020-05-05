Some people don’t like the fact that Costco and Whole Foods now require masks for shoppers. Whole Foods is distributing masks to shoppers who don’t have them.
Ashley Smith from ReOpen NC posted on Facebook about the policies, according to WNCN.
“They are within their rights to do this, but we are within our rights to shop elsewhere,” Ashley Smith’s Facebook post said.
The post goes on to say, “We cannot let them normalize the fear — it allows them to drag out the closures and restrictions and will make it easier for them to do this to the country every flu season moving forward.”
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
NC Group Wants To Boycott Costco And Whole Foods For Requiring Masks was originally published on foxync.com