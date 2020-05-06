NC To Begin Phase 1 Of Reopening The State This Friday!

A revised stay-at-home order is in place for the state of #NorthCarolina as Governor #RoyCooper announced during his press conference Tuesday. “We have to keep taking precautions to keep people safe, but at the same time we know we can’t stay at home forever” says the Governor.

Beginning Friday, May 8th at 5pm EST, NC will enter Phase One of the state’s three part plan to “reignite” its economy. What does this “Phase One” or “revised stay-at-home” order look like? Details below

This order will allow retail store that were considered non-essential to open welcoming customers. These stores include clothing stores, sporting goods and houseware stores. The business must screen their employees for symptoms, ensure capacity never exceeds 50% of the building total fire capacity and maintain social distancing among shoppers.

Along with the re-opening of retail stores, this phase will also allow child care centers to re-enroll children whose parents are back at work or looking for work, as long as the center abides by the same rules and strict cleaning requirements.

Now, bars, movie theaters, concert halls, salons, barbershops, gyms and swim clubs will remain closed. Restaurants will be still limited to take-out and delivery service only. This new order will allow summer day camps to operate, but over night camps will not. While this may be good news for some, there are still restrictions and regulations we all have to abide by.

Additionally, the people of North Carolina still may not gather in groups of 10 or more, and visitation restrictions will remain in place for nursing homes and correctional facilities. Cooper states Phase one could end as early as May 22nd, but the state has to see a sustained level or decrease in the number of cases each day. It is truly up to the citizens and how we abide by the social distancing rules.

We will keep you updated on our progress with Phase One and what to expect in Phase Two!

Also On K97.5: