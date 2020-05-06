CLOSE
Say It With Us: Justice for Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old from Georgia was murdered after being followed by two men in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

The two men were armed and are identified as Gregory and Travis McMichael. Gregory and Travis wanted to question  Arbery because he was seen jogging and they thought he fit the description of a man who had been committing robberies in their neighborhood.

We first discovered the story on Don Lemon’s CNN interview where Ahmaud’s Mother, lawyer and friend of the show; Attorney Lee Merritt discuss the story. We ask the community to rise up and seek justice!

Attorney Lee Meritt who was also Jean Bothams lawyer is reportedly heading to Georgia today.

