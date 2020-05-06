Meek Mill has been having a great day like anyone else should be on there birthday right? Meek’s birthday festivities quickly have been put on hold due to him & girlfriend Milano Di Rouge welcoming the newest addition to there family!
Congrats to Meek Mill & Milano Di Rouge for there baby boy! This will be Meek’s second son and his oldest Papi now has a younger brother.
Related: Meek Mill Ice’s Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]
Related: Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade Jabs On Twitter, Barbz & Dreamchasers Perplexed
Related: Fashion Designer Milano Is Pregnant, Twitter Assumes Meek Mill Is The Daddy
Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Di Rouge Welcome Baby Boy On Meek’s Birthday was originally published on 1039hiphop.com