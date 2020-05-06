CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Di Rouge Welcome Baby Boy On Meek’s Birthday

Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Meek Mill has been having a great day like anyone else should be on there birthday right? Meek’s birthday festivities quickly have been put on hold due to him & girlfriend Milano Di Rouge welcoming the newest addition to there family!

Click Here To Listen Live

Congrats to Meek Mill & Milano Di Rouge for there baby boy! This will be Meek’s second son and his oldest Papi now has a younger brother.

Related: Meek Mill Ice’s Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]

Related: Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade Jabs On Twitter, Barbz & Dreamchasers Perplexed

Related: Fashion Designer Milano Is Pregnant, Twitter Assumes Meek Mill Is The Daddy

Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Di Rouge Welcome Baby Boy On Meek’s Birthday  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close