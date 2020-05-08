CLOSE
You Headed To Any Retail Stores This Weekend? Things Re-Open Friday!

Phase One of the reopening of North Carolina starts Friday at 5pm. Some businesses are excluded from reopening.

 

“We have to keep taking precautions to keep people safe, but at the same time, we know we can’t stay at home forever,” Cooper said.

Commercial activity will be permitted as of now. People can visit any business that is open. Retail businesses must only allow 50% of capacity. Stores have to implement social distancing and frequent cleaning. Parks and trails can re-open.

Salons, barbers, gyms and theaters will still be closed because social distancing is difficult. They will be allowed to open in Phase Two.

Working from home is still encouraged.

 

