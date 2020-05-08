Phase One of the reopening of North Carolina starts Friday at 5pm. Some businesses are excluded from reopening.
“We have to keep taking precautions to keep people safe, but at the same time, we know we can’t stay at home forever,” Cooper said.
Commercial activity will be permitted as of now. People can visit any business that is open. Retail businesses must only allow 50% of capacity. Stores have to implement social distancing and frequent cleaning. Parks and trails can re-open.
Salons, barbers, gyms and theaters will still be closed because social distancing is difficult. They will be allowed to open in Phase Two.
Working from home is still encouraged.
Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed
Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed
1. Loving The Skin You're In1 of 5
2. Admiration2 of 5
3. Body Positivity3 of 5
4. Flirting With Blueface4 of 5
5. Self-Care Through Meditation5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
You Headed To Any Retail Stores This Weekend? Things Re-Open Friday! was originally published on foxync.com