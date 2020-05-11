This Week Another Verzuz Battle Is Expected To Go Down Between Nelly and Ludacris!

These 90s icons have been giving us some content worth watching. Over the weekend, many fans witnesses the soulful, historic battle between Ms. #ErykahBadu and #JillScott. We wouldn’t even call that a battle as the two queens shared timeless hits and showcased their unique personalities. Many tuned in, over 700,000 to be exact including first lady #MichelleObama. Now, Verzuz founded by #Timbaland and #SwizzBeats is giving us another show.

It was mentioned in comments during the Erykah and Jill battle by Swiss Beats. “Can we get that, #Ludacris and #Nelly, can we get that next Saturday Timbaland”. Indeed, Timbaland agreed and stated “Yes, we can get that. We got that”.

There you have it folks. Another classic battle. Twitter fans debated about who they believe would win. They both of a number of hits and this is going to be worth the watch. The battle is set to be Saturday, May 16th via Instagram. This will be CLASSIC!

