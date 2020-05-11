Tekashi 6ix9ine Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest 24-Hour Debut! Beating Eminem And Many Others.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is no stranger to the attention he is getting. The rapper was recently released from prison and dropped a video that broke records, literally. #Gooba reeled in at 4.2 million views on #Youtube just in the first 30 minutes after dropping. Within 24 hours, the video had amassed 43 million views. The last rapper in hip-hop to do so was #Eminem, with his diss track to #MachineGunKelly called Killshot.

Many did not anticipate this comeback from the troll rapper. With endless news reporting on the story behind 6ix9ine’s jail time, we all know how the rapper was released and many aren’t pleased with it. He took to Instagram after his release and broke ANOTHER record. His #Instagram Live had 1.9 million people tuned in, just waiting to hear from him after all of his drama. This broke the record of the recent Instagram battle between #TeddyRiley and #Babyface which 514,000 people showed up for.

“Before I got locked up, it was all ‘F*** that rainbow haired kid – y’all didn’t really have a reason not to like me. He’s mad, loud, that was your reason. Of course, the go-to is now I snitched. I can’t blame you. I’m sorry to my fans because they don’t deserve that. My family, my mother… don’t deserve it. I’m sorry, but you’re not going to break me down like I did something wrong”.

Did he do something wrong? Many have spoken on this topic like rapper #MeekMill and #SnoopDogg. They insist that no one should support #Tekashi but others say he did what he had to do. Love him or hate him, the guy is breaking records. Weirdly enough, the people that don’t support him are contributing to his record breaking numbers.

Recently, a fan spotted Tekashi and he had to relocate. Now, sources are saying he’s been located yet again. We will keep you updated with more on this story.

