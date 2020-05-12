Parents are getting creative during this quarantine to pass time with the #FruitSnackChallenge. Kylie Jenner has been spending some quality time with her daughter Stormi and decided to test put her daughter through the ultimate test!

Kylie drops a bowl of fruit snacks in front of Stormi and tells her not to eat it until she comes back in the room. Watch the full video below to see!

#FruitSnackChallenge: Does Stormi Listen To Her Mommy Kylie Jenner? [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

