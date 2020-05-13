Work From Home Forever? Twitter’s CEO Gives Employees A New Incentive

This may be music to some of #Twitter’s loyal employees as the nation is strugglig to adapt to social distancing guidelines. #JackDorsey, Twitter’s CEO told his employees yesterday that many of them will be allowed to work from home in perputuity, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“Opening offices will be our decision. When and if our employees come back, will be theirs” says a spokesperson from Twitter. Dorsey says it was unlikely that Twitter would open its offices before September and that all-in-person events would be canceled for the remainder of the year. The company will assess is plans for 2021 events later this year.

How thoughtful? While most of the nation is on lockdown and working from home, it’s nice to hear the future plans of big corporations. Some of these facilities hold 100’s of employees. “The past few oths have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selvs, with some additonal precautions, when we feel its safe to return”.

So far, Los Angeles, California says they are locking down the city for another THREE MONTHS. There goes #Coachella! We appreciate Twitter for setting the example on how to keep their employees safe and always putting them first. We look forward to seeing other businesses follow the same precautions.

