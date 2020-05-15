New Music: Will Smith Pays Homage To His Hero’s On The Joyner Lucas Remix “Will”

Don’t forget who invented getting JIGGY! A few weeks ago, we shared the story about Will Smith responding to rapper Joyner Lucas who released a video called “Will”, where he dedicated the entire song to his hero. After taking notice, Will shared the video which helped it land number one on the YouTube charts. They eventually got to have a one-on-one conversation with each other, and now we get an official remix!

Will Smith dedicates the remix to his hero’s like Nelson Mandela, Dr. J, and James Avery (Uncle Phil), while boasting about actual CD sales, not cursing, and the love for his kids. Will Smith has garnered a whole new fan base these past few years because of social media, so it’s good to hear him get back on the mic and show the kids how he use to do!

Watch the remix for “Will” above and let us know on social media your thoughts!

