Blac Chyna’s New Series About OnlyFans Premiered This Weekend On Zeus Network!

The online sex industry has come to the rescue of many as we are stuck at home with nothing to do. #OnlyFans is a service that allows people to buy subscriptions for private video content and has been the go-to site for those looking to make money in a unique way.

Recently, #Beyonce and H-town Hottie #MeganTheeStallion dropped a remix where Yonce mentions starting an OnlyFans. But, OnlyFans was doing well before the name drop. Now, #BlacChyna has produced a series with #Zeus where she will explore the lives of on-camera sex workers, who have seen their subscriptions rise since the pandemic started.

Chyna teamed up with fomer Bachelorette cast member #ChadJohnson to highlight the stories of top influencers who have been making almost a years salary off of OnlyFans. “There’s some weird feet people out there” Chad explains in the trailer as OnlyFans can be used to satisfy all types of fetishes. “In the last 58 days, I have made $93,000”. Another female influencer states her business has boosted by 400% since starting an OnlyFans account. Sources reveal that views on the site jumped by 15% in less than 24 hours after Beyonce shouted out OnlyFans on the #Savage remix.

Chyna also has her own account where she charges $50 for videos of her in lingerie. For those with specific kinks and fetishes, she also shows videos of her stomping on grapes. One performer that can be eye candy for the ladies says he makes more than $100,000 a month from his work on the site, most of which features his behind. “My butt became a thing” he states in the trailer.

Zeus can be accessed by subscription for only $3.99 a month. Check out her new series!

