Reginae Addresses Friendship Rumors About Taina And Lori Harvey!

#ReginaeCarter, daughter of #LilWayne, made a public statement on social media after fans speculated that she is no longer friends with #TaniaWilliams, the daughter of #Fabolous. The two were best friends for years and many wondered why she was absent from the crew photo that was posted on Cinco De Mayo.

#LoriHarvey, daughter of #SteveHarvey was included in the photo and many believed she is the reason Nae and Taina are not as close anymore. The photo showed four girls relaxing by the pool in small bikinis and Reginae was missing from the photo. People were even trying to say Reginae doesn’t “fit in” with them because of her voluminous appearance.

Reginae addressed the situation on Instagram live after her recent interview with Bossip where she shared how her and Taina grew apart. “Our families are family friends, so I feel like we will always have respect for each other. But you know people fall apart. People grow apart. It’s no beef between us, she love me to death, I love her to death, We gone always rock”. But now, on Nae’s Instagram she explained why she wasn’t in the photo and how their relationship is what it is.

“”I have no problems with Taina, I have no problems with Lori, They’re all my friends, we’re cool, we talk it’s no problem”. She then addressed fans who said she doesn’t fit in and made it clear that is not the case. “So for y’all to tell me I don’t fit in with a group when them girls live in LA together and I live in Atlanta, so I can’t show my beach body — I can’t be in the pictures so that’s what it is! We all cute, we all cute as hell”.

They are all beautiful women! We are happy to see Reginae take the high road and not let social media interfere with her relationships.

