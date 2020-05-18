Polo G Reflects On His Friendship With Juice WRLD “He Was Like A Big Kid Who Was Always Trying To Help People” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Last Friday, Polo G dropped his new album The GOAT, featuring some of the industry’s biggest names, ranging from a posthumous Juice WRLD appearance, Lil Baby, Mustard and BJ The Chicago Kid. He joins Headkrack to talk about the album, breaks down some of his favorite songs from the project, and his friendship with Juice WRLD outside of music.

“He was just a really big kid, and even for being a superstar he always was there to try and help me out” says Polo G about Juice, who tragically passed away in December.

It wasn’t only the city of Chicago he has to impress when he first started rapping, but it was his mom and dad who were skeptical when he first told them this was the career he wanted to pursue. He explains what it took for his mother to finally come around and start supporting this as a serious career, “once she saw those serious feature checks, she was in.”

Watch the full interview with Polo G and make sure you check out one of the hottest new artists out of Chicago’s latest project The GOAT.

