Drake Calls Kylie Jenner A Side Piece In A Leaked Tracked!

Whew! This is a little messy. Last night on #Instagram live, #Drake wanted to tease fans with some unreleased music from his collab with Future.

On the track he says “Yeah, I’m a hater to society — Real sh** Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece — Yeah I got 20 moth******** Kylie’s”. Where did that come from? Their relationship has been a bit confusing since rumors spread that they were hanging out and now this line is just adding more fuel to the fire.

Drake addressed the leaked verse on his Instagram story stating “A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalog. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day”.

The track also included a name drop of #KendallJenner , Kylie’s sister and her best friend #GigiHadid. So he isn’t too much in the hot seat. Despite his past beef with their brother-in-law, #KanyeWest, Drake still managed to build a friendship with the Kardashian/Jenner crew including a collab with #TravisScott, the father of Kylie’s daughter #Stormi.

We shall see what is to be released in the future and if these lyrics will be included.

