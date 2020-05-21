Phase 2: What’s Open And What’s Still Closed

NC will go into Phase 2 starting Friday at 5pm. So what does this mean for what’s open and closed??? Here’s a list of what you can expect to see after 5pm on Friday.

Phase 2

Phase 2 will take effect May 22 at 5 p.m.

The statewide stay-at-home order is lifted, although vulnerable people should still stay home.

order is lifted, although vulnerable people should still stay home. Face coverings are recommended for use in all public settings, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail businesses. Face coverings are recommended for use outdoors where 6 feet of distance is not possible.

are recommended for use in all public settings, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail businesses. Face coverings are recommended for use outdoors where 6 feet of distance is not possible. Remote working remains highly recommended.

remains highly recommended.

Bars, nightclubs, gyms and other indoor fitness facilities remain closed. Bars may sell beer, wine or liquor to go, and breweries, wineries and distilleries are allowed to continue production.

remain closed. Bars may sell beer, wine or liquor to go, and breweries, wineries and distilleries are allowed to continue production. Restaurants can reopen dining rooms but at 50% capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. Tables should be 6 feet apart, and where people are seated at bars or counters, they should be spaced at least 6 feet apart. It is recommended that restaurant employees wear face coverings any time they will be within 6 feet of another person. Restaurants must also increase disinfection during busy times, disinfect any shared surfaces between each use and mark 6 feet of spacing at cash registers and other places people might gather.

can reopen dining rooms but at 50% capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. Tables should be 6 feet apart, and where people are seated at bars or counters, they should be spaced at least 6 feet apart. It is recommended that restaurant employees wear face coverings any time they will be within 6 feet of another person. Restaurants must also increase disinfection during busy times, disinfect any shared surfaces between each use and mark 6 feet of spacing at cash registers and other places people might gather. Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and other personal care and grooming businesses can reopen at 50% capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. Face coverings are required for those who work in personal care, grooming and tattoo businesses. They are recommended for patrons at those businesses. Any equipment that comes into contact with a customer must be disinfected between uses.

can reopen at 50% capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. Face coverings are required for those who work in personal care, grooming and tattoo businesses. They are recommended for patrons at those businesses. Any equipment that comes into contact with a customer must be disinfected between uses. Retail stores must limit customers to 50% of capacity, no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. They should mark 6-foot intervals to allow for social distancing in lines and other high-traffic areas.

must limit customers to 50% of capacity, no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. They should mark 6-foot intervals to allow for social distancing in lines and other high-traffic areas. Overnight and day camps can reopen but must conduct daily health screenings on workers and patrons. They must immediately isolate sick workers or children and send them home.

can reopen but must conduct daily health screenings on workers and patrons. They must immediately isolate sick workers or children and send them home. Swimming pools can open at 50% capacity or no more than one person per 33 square feet of deck area. Ten people can be in the water for every 1,000 square feet.

can open at 50% capacity or no more than one person per 33 square feet of deck area. Ten people can be in the water for every 1,000 square feet. People can gather in small groups of no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. These limits apply to sports arenas, amphitheaters, parks and beaches.

of no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. These limits apply to sports arenas, amphitheaters, parks and beaches. Religious and worship services, funerals and weddings are exempt from any restrictions.

are exempt from any restrictions. Public playgrounds remain closed.

remain closed. Entertainment venues, including movie theaters, museums, gaming parlors and amusement parks remain closed. Drive-in theaters may open so long as patrons stay in their cars.

remain closed. Drive-in theaters may open so long as patrons stay in their cars. Sports and shows, like concerts, can be held in indoor or outdoor venues with a capacity of at least 500 for the purposes of recording and broadcast. Performers, players and staff are not counted toward capacity limits. Spectators are allowed, where 6 feet of distance can be maintained, at up to 10 indoors or 25 outdoors.

can be held in indoor or outdoor venues with a capacity of at least 500 for the purposes of recording and broadcast. Performers, players and staff are not counted toward capacity limits. Spectators are allowed, where 6 feet of distance can be maintained, at up to 10 indoors or 25 outdoors. Strict rules and restrictions stay in place at nursing homes and other care facilities, including rehab centers and hospitals. Visitors are banned.

What’s open: Restaurants, salons, barber shops, camps and public pools, but with limited on capacity and cleaning requirements.

What’s closed: Playgrounds, bars, nightclubs, gyms and indoor fitness centers and entertainment venues

Phase 3

Phase 3 will take effect about 5 weeks after Phase 2

Source: WRAL.com

Phase 2: What’s Open And What’s Still Closed was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On K97.5: