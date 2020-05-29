Gunna Goes No. 1 With ‘Wunna’, Talks Fashion, Relationship Status, and Roasts Billy Sorrells [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Last week, Gunna scored his first No.1 album with his latest album WUNNA. He joined The Morning Hustle where we talk about everything from his new project, where he got his fashion drip, and of course we had to discuss some relationship rumors & the clip that went viral with him on Instagram Live for a brief moment, does a whippet, and then logs off.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, I go on live all the time, you have to show me the video.” He hilariously “pleads the fifth” and sips his water. We get the same reaction after Lore’l had to find out about a few rumors she’s read online.

Besides those two questions, we did actually get to talk to him about how grateful he his for the fans supporting this project, and he actually credits Cam’ron for some of his fashion sense “He’s from New York, I’m from Atlanta, but I know back in the day he put on.”

We talk about shopping, how the lockdown has altered him going to the stores, and what to is “going crazy spending” for Gunna. We wrap up the interview with a classic roast session between Billy Sorrells and Gunna that we did not see coming, who do you think won?

See the full interview up top.

