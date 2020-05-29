It Was All A Lie! – Forbes Revokes Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Title

Reports are saying the 22 year old “self-made” billionaire #KylieJenner has been lying about her money. According to #Forbes, Kylie is no longer a billionaire.

How is that so? Kylie has made millions from her company #KylieCosmetics , in which she later sold for a 51% stake to the beauty company, Coty in a deal that landed her company to be valued at $1.2 billion. Now, Forbes is calling out the Jenner’s for inflating their wealth in documents they provided to the publication about Jenner’s personal wealth and her company’s revenue.

Forbes said #KrisJenner and Kylie previously invited them to their homes and accountants offices and provided them with tax returns. “It’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying” said a Forbes reporter. They state that the tax returns were “likely forged” but this does mean they are fraudulent. “The unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go just show how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer”.

It’s a sad story. But, her wealth is most likely closer to just under $900 million. Kylie wrote in a tweet stating “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period”. Ok sis.

We’re still wondering how the “self-made” title made it to Forbes. Many critics agree as they say she was born into wealth. Either way, $900 million isn’t bad at all but we hope this isn’t true and the Jenner’s wouldn’t be lying about their wealth.

Also On K97.5: