Curfew in Raleigh Starts Tonight at 8pm – Everything You Need to Know

Over the weekend, thousands took to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd by Minnesota Police, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and police brutality against blacks. Many of the protests across the nation were peaceful, while others turned into riots, with looters — who many speculate were outside forces looking to sabotage the movement.

Protests were also held in downtown Raleigh, NC over the weekend, and while they started off positive and peaceful, they ended with many businesses being damaged and looted, after police were aggressive and set off tear gas to disperse crowds.

Due to the protest turning violence, Raleigh Mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin, has decided to enact a curfew to try and quell tensions, which goes into effect tonight at 8. Here’s all you need to know about the curfew:

Citywide curfew begins tonight at 8 p.m. and continues through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Requires individuals to remain at home with the exception of medical emergencies

Restricts travel within the city limits of the City of Raleigh

Does not apply to medical professionals, public safety workers, hospital workers, military personnel, public transportation personnel, public utilities personnel, and journalists

Violators will be charged with a misdemeanor and heavy fine

Will remain in effect until Mayor declares it’s over

