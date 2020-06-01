CLOSE
FLO & GO: “The Fight For Justice Continues” | The Morning Hustle Freestyle [VIDEO]

We recorded this Flo And Go two weeks ago, and from what was going on then, has a lot to do with what is taking place all over this country right now. So in honor of the legendary J Dilla, we flip his classic instrumental “FTP” and shed some light on all the recent events the black community continuously deals with.

With everything that has happened since the murder of George Floyd, Headkrack added another verse that describes everything that is going on right now. As you know, we usually have fun with these, but during these times, we felt like using our platform is at least one thing we can control to shed light on the reality that we are in.

[caption id="attachment_1742251" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty[/caption] The country took to the streets to protest the unjust death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death but that wasn't enough to quell people across the nation. Reports state that around 2,000 protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House. Related: A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos The White House eventually went under lockdown once protesters gather outside the gates of the building. Some protests would attempt to jump over the barriers and were swiftly taken into custody. According to reports, a secret Service officer was injured. Check out some of the stirring photos from the protests below. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

