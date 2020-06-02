Bakari Sellers “Racism Is Killing Us Through Coronavirus & In the Hands Of Law Enforcement'” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CLOSE
Social media posts and protesting are important, but the conversation about the real changes also need to bad in order to come up with real solutions. We were joined by Bakari Sellers, an attorney, political commentator on CNN, and former state legislature in South Carolina.

We talk about where we should go from here after the protests for George Floyd, and what role does the media play when it comes to informing the public?

“Don’t ask for peace, if you’re not going to ask for justice as well.” Voting is important, but the issues we are facing us is killing us right now Sellers stressed.” We don’t have time to wait four or five months. He wants people to focus on the racism and the systematic racism ingrained in this country, and not forget why people are protesting, “This racism is killing us in two ways, through Covid and on the streets in the hands of law enforcement.”

We also discuss the spin that media puts on certain stories, and what his thoughts are. “We are living in an environment when the president calls the media the enemy of the people, and that’s just not true.”

Check out the full conversation with Bakari Sellers now & if you live in one of the states or Washington D.C. which are holding primaries today, make sure you get out to vote!

