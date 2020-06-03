Jay-Z Takes Out Full Page Newspaper Ads Across The Country In Dedication To George Floyd

The Roc Nation family and CEO #JayZ have taken out multiple full page ads in newspapers across the United States to honor #GeorgeFloyd. George died while in #Minneapolis police custody and the viral video has sparked national attention.

The ad was signed by George Floyd’s attorney’s, as well as parents of black men who were also killed by police. The ad quotes a passage from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 1965 address in Selma. “Only way we can really achieve freedom is to somehow hunker the fear of death. But if a man has not discovered something that he will die for,, he hasn’t fit to live”.

The ad continues stating “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true. So we’re going to stand up amid horses. We’re going to stand up right here, amid the billy-clubs. We’re going to stand up right here amid police dogs, if they have them. We’re going to stand up amid tear gas”.

Recently, news broke that the entire nation has held protests in honor of the recent passing of George Floyd. Even on a global scale, London and other countries have began protesting and it’s putting a spotlight on US hypocrisy. We are in trying times but it’s bringing our people together and that is what we love most. Thank you Roc Nation family and thank you for those out there fighting for change. We see you.

Also On K97.5: