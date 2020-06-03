22 Teams to Resume NBA Season This July In Orlando, Florida

The Coronavirus Pandemic stopped the entire world and abruptly halted the NBA season on March 11 — but sports fans rejoice, it looks as though Lebron and the rest will be returning to the court sooner than later.

According to reports, the NBA Board of Governors will be voting Thursday to resume a 22-team season in Orlando, FL at the Walt Disney World Resort. “The plan includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams, eight regular-season games, a possible play-in tournament for the eighth seed, and playoffs,” according to ESPN.

Players will stay at the resort, but be tested daily for coronavirus and be under other safety restrictions.

Do you think it’s a good idea for the season to resume?

Also On K97.5: