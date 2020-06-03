Petition Aims To Stop ‘Heartless’ George Floyd Social Media Challenge White Kids Started On TikTok

For a minute there, it seemed as if the police homicide of George Floyd might actually result in something positive coming from a decided negative. People from all races and backgrounds have united across the country in protests against police violence and white people have even renounced their white privileges.
But there are apparently some people who weren’t outraged at Floyd’s death or the manner in he was killed when now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight straight minutes while he was handcuffed and had his face on the pavement. In fact, those same people managed to find one of the most depraved ways to not only mock but glorify Black death.
Photos of young white people shown kneeling on other white people’s necks have been getting posted to social media as a part of the apparent “George Floyd challenge” that invited others to do the same. Now a petition has started to get the challenge removed from social media.
One person on Twitter called the challenge “disrespectful and heartless.”
It was reportedly happening on TikTok but was also being shared on other platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
Chances are that this latest social media challenge will not catch on, as the only photos that have been posted online are of the same group of people. But one set of offenders is enough and the damage has obviously been done. Ironically, since the photos have gone viral — the tweet above posted by singer Ciara had thousands of retweets and likes — it’s probably just a matter of time before one or all of them get publicly identified and shamed into giving an insincere apology.
Pockets of various social media platforms, in general, have become havens for online racism even if it’s veiled as a so-called fun challenge. It was just last month when Tik Tok, primarily a video platform, fostered a social media challenge for users to see who can come up with the worst racial stereotype to point out and mock.
An online petition was started to get the “George Floyd challenge” removed from TikTok. The petition’s author threatened to organize a boycott of the app if it doesn’t comply by removing what it described as a “racist, inhumane challenge.” People were encouraged to sign the petition, which as of Wednesday afternoon was set to cross its goal of 2,500 signatures.
This is America.
83 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. David McAtee1 of 83
2. Natosha “Tony” McDade2 of 83
3. George Floyd3 of 83
4. Yassin Mohamed4 of 83
5. Finan H. Berhe5 of 83
6. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 6 of 83
7. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 7 of 83
8. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 8 of 83
9. Terrance Franklin9 of 83
10. Miles HallSource:KRON4 10 of 83
11. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 11 of 83
12. William Green12 of 83
13. Samuel David Mallard, 1913 of 83
14. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 14 of 83
15. De’von Bailey, 1915 of 83
16. Christopher Whitfield, 3116 of 83
17. Anthony Hill, 2617 of 83
18. De'Von Bailey, 1918 of 83
19. Eric Logan, 5419 of 83
20. Jamarion Robinson, 2620 of 83
21. Gregory Hill Jr., 3021 of 83
22. JaQuavion Slaton, 2022 of 83
23. Ryan Twyman, 2423 of 83
24. Brandon Webber, 2024 of 83
25. Jimmy Atchison, 2125 of 83
26. Willie McCoy, 2026 of 83
27. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2127 of 83
28. D’ettrick Griffin, 1828 of 83
29. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 29 of 83
30. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 30 of 83
31. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 31 of 83
32. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 32 of 83
33. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 33 of 83
34. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 34 of 83
35. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 35 of 83
36. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 36 of 83
37. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 37 of 83
38. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 38 of 83
39. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 39 of 83
40. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 40 of 83
41. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 41 of 83
42. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 42 of 83
43. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 43 of 83
44. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 44 of 83
45. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 45 of 83
46. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 46 of 83
47. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 47 of 83
48. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 48 of 83
49. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 49 of 83
50. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 50 of 83
51. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 51 of 83
52. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 52 of 83
53. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 53 of 83
54. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 54 of 83
55. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 55 of 83
56. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 56 of 83
57. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 57 of 83
58. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 58 of 83
59. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 59 of 83
60. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 60 of 83
61. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 61 of 83
62. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 62 of 83
63. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 63 of 83
64. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 64 of 83
65. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 65 of 83
66. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 66 of 83
67. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 67 of 83
68. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 68 of 83
69. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 69 of 83
70. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 70 of 83
71. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 71 of 83
72. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 72 of 83
73. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 73 of 83
74. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 74 of 83
75. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 75 of 83
76. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 76 of 83
77. Patrick Harmon, 5077 of 83
78. Jonathan Hart, 2178 of 83
79. Maurice Granton, 2479 of 83
80. Julius Johnson, 2380 of 83
81. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 81 of 83
82. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 82 of 83
