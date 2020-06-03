“Working Mom Wednesday’s” How To Talk To Our Kids About The Racism Being Seen

Today child, adolescent and adult psychologist Erikka Dzirasa talked to our “working Moms” to help us to understand how to explain and talk to our kids about the atmosphere of racism and protest stemming from the George Floyd incident. Listen in as she talks with Melissa Wade.

Erikka Dzirasa

I am a double board-certified child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist with experience in treating psychiatric conditions such as anxiety disorders, mood disorders, eating disorders, trauma, neurodevelopmental disorders, and psychotic disorders. I am committed to providing compassionate and comprehensive care that incorporates supportive therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and psychopharmacology. I also provide workshops on a number of topics such as eating disorders, body image, school/work/life balance, stress management, faith & mental health, and mental health among diverse populations.

Mental illness impacts individuals, families, communities, and systems, therefore I believe in a collaborative and integrative approach to treating psychiatric conditions. Mental health advocacy is also important, and I have served as President of the NCCCAP and as a subject matter advisor for the non-profit organization, “I Live For”.

I specialize in the treatment of children, adolescents and young adults up to age 30.

