City of DC Names Street To White House Black Lives Matter Plaza After Witnessing Huge Painting On The Same Road

A call of justice has been issued by all 50 states of the country and now D.C has raised the bar by naming the street that leads to the White House #BlackLivesMatterPlaza.

“We want to call attention today to making sure our nation is more fair and more just and that black lives and that black humanity matter in our nation,” Mayor Muriel Bowser stated as he announced the name change.

A section of 16th Street in front of the White House was painted with huge yellow letters spelling out the name of the movement. That’s where federal forces used munitions and pepper spray on Monday to clear peaceful protesters and make way for President Donald Trump to take a photo outside the iconic yellow and white building, which was damaged by a fire during protests.

Before dawn this morning, a D.C. Department of Public Works crew closed the street so painting could begin. The yellow letters stretch from curb to curb of 16th Street NW between H and K streets.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser posted a video showing the completed work around 10:40 a.m., panning to show how the message points to the White House and Washington Monument. Check out the video below.

Black Lives Matter painting

On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to march in downtown D.C. in the largest demonstration yet in the capital. We will keep the website posted with updates as this happens.

