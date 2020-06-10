Bad Boys, Bad Boys, Whatcha Gonna Do? COPS Canceled After Seven Years On Paramount Network In Wake Of The Protests

The docuseries #Cops, which follows real law enforcement professionals around the country as they patrolled the local streets and arrested criminals has recently been cancelled by #Paramount network after 7 years on their station.

Cops debuted back in 1989 on #Fox, airing there on Saturday nights for more than two decades until it cancelled back in 2013. It was soon picked up by #SpikeTV until they changed their name all together to Paramount Network in 2018. Altogether, 32 seasons and more than 1,100 episodes of Cops have aired.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return” says a spokeperson from the Paramount Network. They’re not playing.

Currently, the world is experiencing a universal protest against systemic racism and police brutality as we all witnessed the live recording of #GeorgeFloyd’s death on social media. Paramount Network decided to shelve the upcoming Cops season premiere last week which was scheduled to air June 8th. A&E also opted not to air new episodes of Live PD, another police docuseries on June 5th and 6th in light of what is happening in our country. The network is still evaluating the right time to bring it back.

We are elated to see the nation take a stand as we are bringing all of the injustices to the eyes of many.

