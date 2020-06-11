CLOSE
Bun B Talks Police Reform, Houston Unifying, and Why We Must Listen To The Youth [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s always great to get the “Trill OG” Bun B‘s perspective on any subject, but being he’s from the city of Houston, Texas, which was where George Floyd was from, we wanted to get his insight on how things are in the city, and how there city as seemed relatively unified compared to some other cities during the protests.

Bun B explains it was “after the hurricanes” that really brought the city together, and though there are still plenty of areas that need to be fixed, there has been progress between police, city officials, and the community over the past few years.

One major concern he does have is the police budget for the city, and feels that some of that money can be distributed among people and organizations. So after the protests, what does Bun think we should be doing next? He emphasizes the need for EVERYONE to agree on reform, and the need to hold elected officials accountable to actually bring about changes.

Police reform is a major topic, and everyone agrees to a varying degree that changes need to be made, but there are also things that need to be changed that goes beyond training. “Things police academy can’t fix, and that’s behavior. You can teach the police the right things, but they have to implement.”

He also explains why it’s important for him to be out in the streets and actually listen to people, especially the youth, “We are always telling the youth what to do, what we need to also hear them out because they have a lot to say.” Watch the full interview with Bun & Billy Sorells + make sure you hit that subscribe button on our YouTube channel as we continue the conversation on what it takes to bring about actual change in the United States.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ma7uiGMbTU George Floyd‘s private funeral in Houston will conclude the series of public memorials held for him across the country before he gets buried in his hometown. But the fight against racism and the demand for justice that Floyd’s horrific police killing has inspired across the world has only just begun. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  Protests remained raging in the U.S. as Floyd was expected to be buried on Tuesday in a cemetery where his mother is. The funeral was taking place one day after thousands of people attended a public memorial and viewing held in Houston. Memorials and public viewings also took place in Minneapolis last week and on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd’s sister lives. https://twitter.com/jaygraymatters/status/1270335673929805825?s=20 Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but he was raised in Houston’s Third Ward. He was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin tried to arrest him by applying deadly pressure to Floyd’s neck. A medical examiner ruled it a homicide in a killing recorded on video by one of many witnesses imploring Chauvin to stop his brutal arrest of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement when he died in broad daylight. The funeral was expected to include civil rights leaders addressing racism and police misconduct. But it will also aim to celebrate Floyd’s life with a positive sendoff, Mia K. Wright, the co-pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, said. “We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed,” Wright said on CNN Monday night. “And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name.” Houston showed out in force on Monday with people waiting hours for tickets for admission into the Fountain of Praise Church to pay respects to Floyd. There was also a candlelit vigil held Monday night. https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1270181799415685121?s=20 Following Floyd’s funeral, he was set to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens — the same cemetery with his mother, “Cissy” — located about 30 miles south of Houston. The final mile of the procession was expected to be led by horse-drawn carriage, according to the Houston Chronicle. https://twitter.com/PearlandPD/status/1269041442590199809?s=20 Floyd’s killing has given the Black Lives Matter movement a resurgence of sorts as activists lead relentless protests across the country with demands that include defunding police departments. His death also prompted Democrats in Congress to introduce on Monday sweeping legislation that promises significant police reform. Also on Monday, the New York State Assembly overwhelmingly passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, a law named for the man killed by the NYPD nearly six years ago in a deadly episode eerily similar to Floyd’s. https://twitter.com/morganfmckay/status/1270066341144399872?s=20 Floyd’s funeral was scheduled to begin about 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) with his burial expected abut two hours later. It was being paid for by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Scroll down to see some of the moving images from Houston’s final sendoff to George Floyd. This will be updated as additional images become available.

