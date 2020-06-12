This Weekend’s Food Distribution Sites

Many of our local churches, non-profit organizations and local businesses are coming together to provide food for families in need and impacted by COVID-19. Here are a list of some upcoming locations:

Saturday June 13 th – 9am …Haughton Chapel FWB Church – 2767 North Carolina HWY 58 Trenton, NC

June 13 – 9am …Haughton Chapel FWB Church – 2767 North Carolina HWY 58 Trenton, NC Saturday June 13 th – 9am – Southeast Rocky Mount Community “Farm to Family” Project 2020 Food Distribution – 704 Arlington St. Rocky Mount, NC 27801 – drive through service.

June 13 – 9am – Southeast Rocky Mount Community “Farm to Family” Project 2020 Food Distribution – 704 Arlington St. Rocky Mount, NC 27801 – drive through service. Monday June 15th – 3pm .. Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church – 3100 Sanderford Rd. Raleigh, NC 27610

If you know or are having a food distribution please let us know so we can get the word out to the community. Email Melissa Wade at mwade@radio-com.

ALSO….

Durham Public Schools’ summer meals program kicked in on Monday and runs through July 31. Here are the following times and sites.

Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Mondays and Thursdays:

11 a.m – 12:30 p.m. Bethesda Elementary , 2009 S. Miami Blvd. Eno Valley Elementary , 117 Milton Rd. Githens Middle , 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd. R.N. Harris Elementary , 1520 Cooper St. Hillside High , 3727 Fayetteville St. Parkwood Elementary , 5207 Revere Rd. Sandy Ridge Elementary , 1417 Old Oxford Hwy.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Burton Elementary , 1500 Mathison St. Lakeview School , 3507 Dearborn Dr. Shepard Middle , 2401 Dakota St. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability , 800 Clayton Rd. Southwest Elementary , 2320 Cook Rd.



Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Tuesdays and Fridays:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Brogden Middle , 1001 Leon St. Eastway Elementary , 610 Alston Ave. Glenn Elementary , 2415 E. Geer St. Holt Elementary , 4019 Holt School Rd. Y.E. Smith Elementary , 2410 E. Main St. C.C. Spaulding Elementary , 1531 S. Roxboro St.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Club Blvd. Elementary , 400 W. Club Blvd. Hillandale Elementary , 2730 Hillandale Rd. Holton Career & Resource Center , 401 N. Driver St. KIPP Durham , 1107 Holloway St. Maureen Joy Charter School , 107 S. Driver St. Lakewood Middle , 2119 Chapel Hill Rd.



This Weekend’s Food Distribution Sites was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On K97.5: