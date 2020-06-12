Breonna’s Law Pass To Ban No-Knock Warrants

In wake of the killing of 26-year old #BreonnaTaylor , the Louisville City Council unimously passed a ban on no-knock warrants.

Breonna was shot to death during a police raid back in March while she slept in her home. She was front line health care worker and shared an apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker who was also present during the killing. Police said the no-knock warrant was related to drug charges.

Now, “no-knock” warrants are banned and police are required to wear body cameras that are turned on before and after every search. “I know if Breonna was here today, she’d be looking down thinking I’m making history. She just really cared about saving lives and so she’ll get to continue to do that with Breonna’s law. I know she’d be blessed. I’m blessed. I’m happy, it’s a start” says Tamika Palmer, Breonna’s mom.

The officers involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras, although others in the department wore them. With the passing of this law, police officers are now subject to punishment if they do not turn on body cameras five minutes before and after searchers. The detective who applied for the no-knock warrant has now reassigned.

No charges have been filed in connection with Taylor’s death. The officers who responded that night were previously reassigned. We are still fighting to bring justice to this sad story and happy to share there is progress being made on Breonna’s behalf.

