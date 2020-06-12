Nicki Minaj TROLLZ Usher In New Song With Tekashi 6ix9ine [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj and 69 had the internet buzzing all week, for good and bad, after announcing their new collaboration which dropped today (June 12). The video has already racked up millions of views. It was one particular bar though that had the internet debating, is Nicki throwing jabs at Usher? Headkrack previews the song and we all discuss our thoughts on the new record.

It wasn’t only Nicki that had the internet buzzing this morning, two of our favorite new artists Chloe X Halle had Diggy Simmons trending all morning after fans our saying she spilt some major tea about the actor/rapper. Make sure you go and listen to their new album that was also released today!

so you telling me diggy simmons cheated on chloe and got some girl pregnant? pic.twitter.com/ZQjGBtdW2D — 𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕖|| ACAB (@zhangvelvets) June 12, 2020

