CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Spike Lee Talks “Da 5 Bloods” On Netflix & Reflects On Police Brutality Since ‘Do The Right Thing’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The legendary director Spike Lee hopped on The Morning Hustle this morning to discuss the new release of his movie Da 5 Bloods available now on Netflix.

The movies premise is based around four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war to find their squad leader’s remains and a stash of buried gold. Spike Lee tells us why he took the movie to Netflix for its distribution, and the need to continue to tell these stories of African American veterans and show the reality they dealt with when returning home.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

We also wanted to get Spike’s perspective on everything that has been going on around the country with the protests and reforms, and equates a lot of what we are seeing these past few years (Eric Garner, George Floyd) to the exact reason he created Do The Right Thing, which was released 30 years ago in 1989. Take a listen to the podcast coversation with Spike Lee on The Morning Hustle and be sure to stream Da 5 Bloods this weekend!

SEE ALSO: Jess Hilarious Talks ‘Cancel Culture’ & Dealing With Social Media Backlash [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Bun B Talks Police Reform, Houston Unifying, and Why We Must Listen To The Youth [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Black Twitter Reminds Celebs, Politicians, Companies & Athletes of Past Headassery With “This You?” Tweets

11 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Reminds Celebs, Politicians, Companies & Athletes of Past Headassery With “This You?” Tweets

Continue reading Black Twitter Reminds Celebs, Politicians, Companies & Athletes of Past Headassery With “This You?” Tweets

Black Twitter Reminds Celebs, Politicians, Companies & Athletes of Past Headassery With “This You?” Tweets

[caption id="attachment_879736" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: PeopleImages / Getty[/caption] In the wake of George Floyd’s fatal arrest and Black Lives Matter protests breaking across the globe, there is a new era of accountability ushering in, and social media, more specifically, Black Twitter is enforcing it. Politicians, companies, celebrities, and athletes have seen the light and finally realized that: We weren’t lying when we said cops are out here being abusive as hell. We’re dying at a ridiculous clip at the hands of the cops, systemic racism, and the pandemic. Most importantly, Black Lives Matter. Trying to be on the right side of history, those listed above have been trying to prove they’re allies in the fight by participating in the #BlackoutTuesday movement by posting a black square, tweeting #BlackLivesMatter and even joining marches taking place across the nation and around the world. That’s all good, but Black Twitter definitely hit them with the aht aht aht in the form of “This You?” tweets remind them of the previous headassery they may have said or did. Current victims that set themselves up to be caught up in a “This You?” tweet include Mark Wahlberg, Disney, Justin Bieber, the NFL, and others. https://twitter.com/timinfresh/status/1268709474551902208?s=20 Now granted, we have to give people room to change, and it is definitely possible that these individuals have done the work to show they have grown from the previous slipups. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be reminded which could help hold them accountable and keep walking on the straight path. You can peep all of the “This You?” tweets in the gallery below. — Photo: PeopleImages / Getty

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Spike Lee Talks “Da 5 Bloods” On Netflix & Reflects On Police Brutality Since ‘Do The Right Thing’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
Latest
Close