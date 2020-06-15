Beyonce Writes An Open Letter To Kentucky Attorney General Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

“Three months have passed and #BreonnaTaylor’s family still waits for justice” says #Beyonce in her open letter to Kentucky’s attorney general. She penned a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron yesterday calling for criminal charges against the three Louisville Metro Police who were involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

In the letter, Bey states how after three months of Breonna’s death, the LMPD’s investigators have created more questions than answers. She points out the discrepancies in the incident report and highlights how the officers involved in the incident remain employed. “Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy” read the letter.

The queen is not letting up and this country is still protesting as many wait for justice to be served. She copied the office letter to her website which you can access below.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter Open Letter

The Kentucky Attorney General made a statement last night stating “We are aware of the letter. As the letter makes requests related to the ongoing investigation involving the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor, we have no further comment”. At the bottom of the letter on Bey’s website, she posted two petitions demanding the officers involved be fired and charged. She concludes stating “With every death of a black person at the hands of the police there are two real tragedies: The death itself and the inaction and delay that follows. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging he officers. Th e next months can not look like the last three”.

If you have time, take a look at the website and sign the petition. We are happy to hear Mrs. Carter using her star ability to fight for change. We love to see our people coming together.

