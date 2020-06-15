Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Monday that she will be signing an executive order which will make some changes to how Atlanta Police are allowed use of force when approaching civilians.

RELATED: Lil Baby Protesting With The People In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]

The order will require officers use de-escalation tactics before using weapons. It will also require other officers to step in when their fellow officer might be committing a crime, as well as make it mandatory that all police shootings be reported to the city’s citizens review board. The mayor said in a press conference that the order along with all the new rules are intended to protect or communities and ensure everyone in the community is treated with dignity and respect.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Mayor Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Serious Police Reform After Rayshard Brooks Murder was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On K97.5: