Community activist, Ms. Opal Lee is on a mission to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Two years after the emancipation proclamation on June 19, 1865, Texas slaves found out they were free.

Today, over 280,000 signatures have been gathered for the petition to make it a nationally recognized holiday, but Ms. Opal’s goal is to take 1 million to take to congress.

Ms. Lee is asking the youth of DFW and Nike for their support in helping her accomplish this goal on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Click Here to Sign The Petition

Ms. Lee has helped establish the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society which still works to preserve the history of African Americans in Fort Worth and put a great amount of time in her community.

RELATED:93-year-old begins her 1300-mile walk-to-dc in effort to make Juneteenth a national holiday

You can learn more and register your car at www.juneteenthftw.com. Sign the petition and become a part of history!

LISTEN LIVE HERE

93-Year-Old Ft. Worth Woman Petition For Juneteenth To Be A National Holiday And Wants Nike’s Support was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On K97.5: