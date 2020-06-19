Teyana Taylor’s Juneteenth Album Released Today – Includes Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill and More

The R&B singer #TeyanaTaylor announced last week that she’ll release The Album on Juneteenth, and the day is here!

G.O.O.D music artist Teyana gave us 23 songs that were split into five sections or “studios” as she explains which spells out ALBUM. She included Ms. #LaurynHill , #MissyElliott , #ErykahBadu , #RickRoss , #Quavo , #Kehlani , #Future , #Davido , #KingCombs and her loving husband #ImanShumpert as featured artists.

This star studded album follows her K.T.S.E album that #KanyeWest produced in June 2018. Her original instagram post for The Album’s announcement failed to credit Ms. Lauryn Hill on the We Got Love track. She wrote a quick caption addressing the mistake stating “Tryna figure whoooooo at da building getting fiiiirreeeddddd for forgetting to add Ms LAURYN HILL to my track listing (as I sing you about to lose yo job)”. We love a viral video reference.

Just recently, Teyana broke the internet as she announced her second pregnancy with her husband Iman in her debut video Wake Up Love which is a track on the new album. The album is now available on all streaming platforms.

