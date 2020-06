Some 3 months later, 1 of the 3 Officers responsible for One officer responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor has been arrested – Brett Hankison. In a letter from Police Chief, Robert Schroeder, he said, Hankinson, “violated obedience to rules and regulations,” used deadly force during the no-knock warrant at Breonna’s house.

The letter continued that the officer, “displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when [he] wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor.”

Read the full letter here. Hope the other 2 officers will be arrested soon.

Also On K97.5: