Teyana Taylor Discusses “The Album”, Juneteenth, and Wanting To Collab With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

One of our favorites in the industry Teyana Taylor joined us to discuss her brand new project simply titled The Album. The R&B songstress dropped the 23-track album on Juneteenth, and after early reviews, the album does not disappoint.

She talks to us about the creation of this album, why it was important to her to release on Juneteenth, and how she feels this project is gives the fans everything they need and truly allows her to express every emotion. The album ranges from her experiences as a Black woman, romance and motherhood. She discusses how this one differs from her 2018 project K.T.S.E., and how she was able to lock down some historic guest features like Missy Elliot & Erykah Badu.

She specifically breaks down the song “Still” from the album, saying “It perfectly ties in with everything that’s going on right now. It’s not your typical ‘I’m crying for love from a specific man’, it’s about everything we’re going through.”

Besides the album, we get into congratulating her about her baby number 2 announcement, and discuss her album release party, and more specifically the picture of her and Cardi B. Does this mean we could be getting a collaboration soon between the New Yorkers?!

She tells us that she would love to collaborate with Cardi, but “it would have to be the perfect record.” She said she would want to be in the studio together, and it would be on some “New York ish!” Now this is something we all can hope happens for Cardi’s next album, which is rumored to be dropping this year!

We also touch on topics such as how Teyana handles having discussions with her daughter about everything that is going on in the world from racism to COVID-19, her having no regrets in her career, and her love & passion for directing. Check out the full interview with The Morning Hustle Show above and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel!

